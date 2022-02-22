TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 21, 2022

593 FPUS54 KHGX 220859

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 220858

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

TXZ211-222200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 40 percent chance of

showers late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late night, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ237-222200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph late increasing to 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Cooler. Lows around

50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ196-222200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely early in the morning, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ195-222200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers late. Much cooler. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely early in the morning, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ214-222200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s coast.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Breezy, colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ210-222200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 40 percent chance of

showers late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ227-222200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers late. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ238-222200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ198-222200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ213-222200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until

late night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ163-222200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent chance of

showers late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ235-222200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy until

late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

A slight chance of showers early in the morning. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 40 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late night,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ200-222200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ176-222200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ236-222200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Breezy, colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ199-222200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight

chance of showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 40 percent chance of

showers late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs near 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. A 40 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ179-222200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent chance of

showers late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ178-222200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent chance of

showers late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ164-222200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ177-222200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ212-222200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 40 percent chance of

showers late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ197-222200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely early in the morning, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ226-222200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ300-222200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ313-222200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ338-222200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s coast. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Breezy, colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ337-222200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Breezy, colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ336-222200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent chance of

showers late. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers

in the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight, then a

chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Breezy, colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ335-222200-

Coastal Jackson-

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent chance of

showers late. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Breezy, colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ436-222200-

Matagorda Islands-

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent chance of

showers late. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers

in the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight, then a

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Windy, colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ437-222200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Breezy, colder.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ438-222200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Windy, cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ439-222200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

258 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Breezy, colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather