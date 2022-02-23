TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 22, 2022 _____ 918 FPUS54 KHGX 230859 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 230858 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 TXZ211-232200- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ237-232200- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ196-232200- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ195-232200- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ214-232200- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ210-232200- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ227-232200- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ238-232200- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely until late night, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ198-232200- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late night. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ213-232200- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely until late night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ163-232200- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ235-232200- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ200-232200- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ176-232200- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ236-232200- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ199-232200- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ179-232200- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ178-232200- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers late. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ164-232200- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers late. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ177-232200- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ212-232200- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ197-232200- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ226-232200- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ300-232200- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely until late night, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ313-232200- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely until late night, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ338-232200- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...around 50 coast. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ337-232200- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ336-232200- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ335-232200- Coastal Jackson- 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ436-232200- Matagorda Islands- 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph early in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late night. Isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. A chance of showers late. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ437-232200- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then a 40 percent chance. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ438-232200- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then a 40 percent chance. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ439-232200- Bolivar Peninsula- 258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then a 40 percent chance. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather