Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

TXZ211-232200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late

night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ237-232200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers

late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ196-232200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ195-232200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ214-232200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers

late. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ210-232200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing

to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ227-232200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ238-232200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers

late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely until late night, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ198-232200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

night. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ213-232200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers

late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely until late night, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ163-232200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ235-232200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated

thunderstorms late. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ200-232200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers

late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ176-232200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ236-232200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ199-232200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ179-232200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ178-232200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers

late. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ164-232200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs around 50. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers

late. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ177-232200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ212-232200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder.

Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ197-232200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ226-232200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ300-232200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers

late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely until late night, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ313-232200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers

late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely until late night, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ338-232200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers

late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated

thunderstorms late. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...around 50 coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ337-232200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers

late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ336-232200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers

late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated

thunderstorms late. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

A chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ335-232200-

Coastal Jackson-

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated

thunderstorms late. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ436-232200-

Matagorda Islands-

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph early in

the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers

late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated

thunderstorms late. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

night. Isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

A chance of showers late. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TXZ437-232200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers late, then a 40 percent chance. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers

late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated

thunderstorms late. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ438-232200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers late, then a 40 percent chance. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated

thunderstorms late. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ439-232200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

258 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers late, then a 40 percent chance. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated

thunderstorms late. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

