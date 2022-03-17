TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 16, 2022

_____

505 FPUS54 KHGX 170743

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

TXZ211-172100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs around 70.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy with highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ237-172100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy with highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ196-172100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ195-172100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs around 70.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ214-172100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ210-172100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy with highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ227-172100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Sunny after midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy with highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ238-172100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Sunny after midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ198-172100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ213-172100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy with highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ163-172100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ235-172100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Sunny after midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy with highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy with

lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ200-172100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ176-172100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ236-172100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy with highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ199-172100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ179-172100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ178-172100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ164-172100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ177-172100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ212-172100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs around 70.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ197-172100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ226-172100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy with highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ300-172100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ313-172100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ338-172100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Sunny after midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

around 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ337-172100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Sunny after midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ336-172100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Sunny after midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ335-172100-

Coastal Jackson-

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Sunny after midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ436-172100-

Matagorda Islands-

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Sunny after midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Windy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ437-172100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Sunny after midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ438-172100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ439-172100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

243 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather