TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 12, 2022 _____ 305 FPUS54 KHGX 130743 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 TXZ211-132100- Austin- Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ237-132100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ196-132100- Brazos- Including the cities of College Station and Bryan 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ195-132100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ214-132100- Chambers- Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell, and Old River-Winfree 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ210-132100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ227-132100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land, Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ238-132100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of League City and Friendswood 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ198-132100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ213-132100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ163-132100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ235-132100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ200-132100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ176-132100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ236-132100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ199-132100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ179-132100- Polk- Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ178-132100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ164-132100- Trinity- Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ177-132100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ212-132100- Waller- Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, and Waller 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ197-132100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ226-132100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ300-132100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ313-132100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ338-132100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ337-132100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ336-132100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ335-132100- Coastal Jackson- 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ436-132100- Matagorda Islands- 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ437-132100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ438-132100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ439-132100- Bolivar Peninsula- 243 AM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$