Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

TXZ211-170900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ237-170900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ196-170900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ195-170900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ214-170900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ210-170900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ227-170900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ238-170900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ198-170900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ213-170900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ163-170900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ235-170900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ200-170900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ176-170900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ236-170900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ199-170900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ179-170900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ178-170900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ164-170900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ177-170900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ212-170900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ197-170900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ226-170900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ300-170900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ313-170900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ338-170900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ337-170900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ336-170900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ335-170900-

Coastal Jackson-

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ436-170900-

Matagorda Islands-

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around

80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ437-170900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ438-170900-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ439-170900-

Bolivar Peninsula-

158 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

