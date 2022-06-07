TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

TXZ211-072100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110 early in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110 early in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

TXZ237-072100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ196-072100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110 early

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110 early in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ195-072100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up

to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110 early

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110 early in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ214-072100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ210-072100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

TXZ227-072100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110 early in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

TXZ238-072100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

TXZ198-072100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110 early in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ213-072100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110 early

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

TXZ163-072100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ235-072100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph this afternoon.

Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

TXZ200-072100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ176-072100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110 early in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ236-072100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ199-072100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

TXZ179-072100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ178-072100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

TXZ164-072100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

TXZ177-072100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110 early in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

TXZ212-072100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

110 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110 early in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110 early

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 115.

TXZ197-072100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110 early in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110 early in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ226-072100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ300-072100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

TXZ313-072100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ338-072100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

TXZ337-072100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ336-072100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ335-072100-

Coastal Jackson-

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

TXZ436-072100-

Matagorda Islands-

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

TXZ437-072100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ438-072100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values up to

105.

TXZ439-072100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

227 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

