Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

TXZ211-162100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early. Hazy, hot with highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ237-162100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early. Hazy. A slight chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid

90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ196-162100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ195-162100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy, hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ214-162100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming sunny this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Hazy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this morning, then increasing to south

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ210-162100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ227-162100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Hazy. A

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ238-162100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then becoming sunny.

Hazy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph this morning, then increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ198-162100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ213-162100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early. Hazy. A slight chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ163-162100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ235-162100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ200-162100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then becoming sunny.

Hazy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph this morning, then becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ176-162100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ236-162100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early. Hazy. A slight chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ199-162100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early. Hazy, hot with highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ179-162100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ178-162100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ164-162100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ177-162100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ212-162100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Hazy, hot

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ197-162100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ226-162100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early. Hazy. A slight chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ300-162100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Hazy. A

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph this morning, then becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Hazy in the evening. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ313-162100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then becoming sunny.

Hazy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph this morning, then increasing to southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ338-162100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then becoming sunny.

Hazy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this morning, then increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Partly cloudy. Humid with lows

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Heat index values

up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ337-162100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog early. Hazy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ336-162100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Hazy. A

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ335-162100-

Coastal Jackson-

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Hazy. A

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ436-162100-

Matagorda Islands-

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ437-162100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ438-162100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up

to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index

values up to 105 early.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. Heat index

values up to 110 early.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. Heat index

values up to 105 early.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

TXZ439-162100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this morning, then

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Hazy in the evening. Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Humid with highs around 90. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index

values up to 105 early.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

