Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

TXZ211-272100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ237-272100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ196-272100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then partly sunny this morning.

Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ195-272100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ214-272100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ210-272100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ227-272100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 110.

$$

TXZ238-272100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 110.

$$

TXZ198-272100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ213-272100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this morning, then

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ163-272100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ235-272100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph this morning, then becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 110.

$$

TXZ200-272100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ176-272100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then partly sunny this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

$$

TXZ236-272100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ199-272100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north this morning, then becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ179-272100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ178-272100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ164-272100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ177-272100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ212-272100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this morning, then

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ197-272100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ226-272100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ300-272100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ313-272100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 110.

$$

TXZ338-272100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this morning, then

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up

to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 110.

$$

TXZ337-272100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ336-272100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

this morning, then becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ335-272100-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest this morning, then becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 110.

$$

TXZ436-272100-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest this morning, then becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Near steady

temperature in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ437-272100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest this morning, then becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 80. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ438-272100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this morning, then

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 80. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to

110.

$$

TXZ439-272100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

257 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

