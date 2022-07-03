TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 2, 2022

_____

835 FPUS54 KHGX 030744

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

TXZ211-032100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ237-032100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ196-032100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

$$

TXZ195-032100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

$$

TXZ214-032100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ210-032100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ227-032100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ238-032100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ198-032100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

$$

TXZ213-032100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ163-032100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

$$

TXZ235-032100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ200-032100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ176-032100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

$$

TXZ236-032100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ199-032100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

$$

TXZ179-032100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

$$

TXZ178-032100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ164-032100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

$$

TXZ177-032100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

$$

TXZ212-032100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

$$

TXZ197-032100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

$$

TXZ226-032100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ300-032100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ313-032100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ338-032100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

$$

TXZ337-032100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ336-032100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ335-032100-

Coastal Jackson-

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ436-032100-

Matagorda Islands-

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Humid. Near steady temperature

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ437-032100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ438-032100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ439-032100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

244 AM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather