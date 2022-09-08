TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

_____

259 FPUS54 KHGX 080858

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

TXZ211-082100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ237-082100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated

showers this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 70.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ196-082100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ195-082100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ214-082100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ210-082100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ227-082100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ238-082100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ198-082100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ213-082100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ163-082100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms early. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ235-082100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated showers this morning. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-082100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ176-082100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-082100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ199-082100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ179-082100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ178-082100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around

90. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ164-082100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming sunny this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early.

Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ177-082100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ212-082100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ197-082100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ226-082100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around

90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ300-082100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ313-082100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early. Isolated

showers early this morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ338-082100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then becoming sunny.

Isolated showers this morning. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ337-082100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ336-082100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ335-082100-

Coastal Jackson-

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ436-082100-

Matagorda Islands-

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ437-082100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ438-082100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming sunny. Isolated

showers this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ439-082100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming sunny this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather