TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 14, 2022

_____

598 FPUS54 KHGX 150713

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

TXZ211-152100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ237-152100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ196-152100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ195-152100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ214-152100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ210-152100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ227-152100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ238-152100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ198-152100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ213-152100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ163-152100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ235-152100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-152100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ176-152100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ236-152100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ199-152100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ179-152100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ178-152100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ164-152100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ177-152100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ212-152100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ197-152100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ226-152100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ300-152100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ313-152100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ338-152100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ337-152100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ336-152100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ335-152100-

Coastal Jackson-

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ436-152100-

Matagorda Islands-

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ437-152100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ438-152100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ439-152100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

213 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

