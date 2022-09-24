TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 23, 2022

120 FPUS54 KHGX 240727

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

TXZ211-242100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ237-242100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ196-242100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ195-242100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ214-242100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ210-242100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ227-242100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ238-242100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ198-242100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ213-242100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ163-242100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ235-242100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ200-242100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ176-242100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ236-242100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ199-242100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ179-242100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ178-242100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ164-242100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ177-242100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ212-242100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ197-242100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ226-242100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ300-242100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ313-242100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ338-242100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ337-242100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ336-242100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ335-242100-

Coastal Jackson-

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ436-242100-

Matagorda Islands-

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ437-242100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ438-242100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ439-242100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

227 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

