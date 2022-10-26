TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

TXZ211-262100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ237-262100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ196-262100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ195-262100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ214-262100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ210-262100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ227-262100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ238-262100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ198-262100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ213-262100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ163-262100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ235-262100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ200-262100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ176-262100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ236-262100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ199-262100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ179-262100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ178-262100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ164-262100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ177-262100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ212-262100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ197-262100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ226-262100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ300-262100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ313-262100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ338-262100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ337-262100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ336-262100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ335-262100-

Coastal Jackson-

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ436-262100-

Matagorda Islands-

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ437-262100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ438-262100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near

steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ439-262100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

212 AM CDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

