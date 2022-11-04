TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 3, 2022

_____

650 FPUS54 KHGX 040727

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

TXZ211-042100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

this morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming south around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ237-042100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Cooler with lows

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ196-042100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ195-042100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

this morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ214-042100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then a slight chance of

showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ210-042100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight, then a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ227-042100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ238-042100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then a slight chance of

showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler.

Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ198-042100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ213-042100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms likely with a chance of showers after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler with lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ163-042100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning. Showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ235-042100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight, then a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ200-042100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ176-042100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ236-042100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ199-042100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ179-042100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ178-042100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ164-042100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ177-042100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ212-042100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ197-042100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

this morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ226-042100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ300-042100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe after midnight. Cooler with lows around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ313-042100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ338-042100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then a slight chance of

showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ337-042100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then a slight chance of

showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ336-042100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Breezy, cooler with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north

20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ335-042100-

Coastal Jackson-

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Breezy, cooler with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north

20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ436-042100-

Matagorda Islands-

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ437-042100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then a slight chance of

showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ438-042100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then a slight chance of

showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ439-042100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

227 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather