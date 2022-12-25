TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 24, 2022 _____ 069 FPUS54 KHGX 250757 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 TXZ211-261000- Austin- Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ237-261000- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising to around 50 after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ196-261000- Brazos- Including the cities of College Station and Bryan 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ195-261000- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ214-261000- Chambers- Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell, and Old River-Winfree 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising to around 50 after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ210-261000- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ227-261000- Fort Bend- Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land, Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ238-261000- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of League City and Friendswood 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ198-261000- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ213-261000- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ163-261000- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ235-261000- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ200-261000- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ176-261000- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ236-261000- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ199-261000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ179-261000- Polk- Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ178-261000- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ164-261000- Trinity- Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ177-261000- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ212-261000- Waller- Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, and Waller 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ197-261000- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ226-261000- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ300-261000- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ313-261000- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ338-261000- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ337-261000- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ336-261000- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ335-261000- Coastal Jackson- 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ436-261000- Matagorda Islands- 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ437-261000- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ438-261000- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ439-261000- Bolivar Peninsula- 157 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. $$