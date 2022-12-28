TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

348 FPUS54 KHGX 280843

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

TXZ211-282200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ237-282200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool and more humid. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ196-282200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool and more humid.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ195-282200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

and more humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ214-282200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool and

more humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ210-282200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool and more humid. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ227-282200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 70.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ238-282200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing

to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool and

more humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ198-282200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ213-282200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ163-282200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool and more humid.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ235-282200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool

and more humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ200-282200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers, mainly in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ176-282200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

and more humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ236-282200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to

south 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ199-282200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ179-282200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Not as cool and more humid. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ178-282200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool and more

humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ164-282200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool and more humid.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ177-282200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool and more humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ212-282200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ197-282200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ226-282200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ300-282200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool and more humid. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ313-282200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool and

more humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers, mainly in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ338-282200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ337-282200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ336-282200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ335-282200-

Coastal Jackson-

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool

and more humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ436-282200-

Matagorda Islands-

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

TXZ437-282200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows around 60.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ438-282200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Breezy. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

TXZ439-282200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

243 AM CST Wed Dec 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Breezy. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

