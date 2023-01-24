TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 23, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

TXZ211-251000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds. Windy with highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ237-251000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy with highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ196-251000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Windy with highs in the

mid 50s. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ195-251000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs in the

mid 50s. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ214-251000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning.

TXZ210-251000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ227-251000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ238-251000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy with highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning.

TXZ198-251000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Windy with highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ213-251000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ163-251000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs in the

lower 50s. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ235-251000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs

around 70. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs around

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ200-251000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning.

TXZ176-251000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs in the

mid 50s. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ236-251000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ199-251000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds. Windy with highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ179-251000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning.

TXZ178-251000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning.

TXZ164-251000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ177-251000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy with highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ212-251000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds. Windy with highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ197-251000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Windy with highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ226-251000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs around

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ300-251000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning.

TXZ313-251000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning.

TXZ338-251000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy with highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature rising

into the upper 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning.

TXZ337-251000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy with highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ336-251000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ335-251000-

Coastal Jackson-

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ436-251000-

Matagorda Islands-

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy with

highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Temperature rising to around 60 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ437-251000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy with

highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ438-251000-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy with highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

rising to around 60 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning.

TXZ439-251000-

Bolivar Peninsula-

112 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy with highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the

upper 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning.

