TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 10, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
311 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
311 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 108 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings 106 to
111.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
109 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
311 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings 107 to
112.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
109 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 107 in the afternoon.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
311 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
311 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
311 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 108 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 106 to
111.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
109 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
311 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
108.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
311 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 106 to
111.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
311 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
