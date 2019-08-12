TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019
032 FPUS54 KLCH 120915
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
415 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
TXZ180-122130-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
415 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up
to 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ201-122130-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
415 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ215-122130-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
415 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ216-122130-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
415 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to
109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ259-122130-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
415 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ260-122130-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
415 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ261-122130-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
415 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to
109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ262-122130-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
415 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
