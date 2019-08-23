TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 22, 2019
_____
727 FPUS54 KLCH 230855
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
355 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
TXZ180-232215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
355 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to
107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
$$
TXZ201-232215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
355 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to
108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
$$
TXZ215-232215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
355 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings around
105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ216-232215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
355 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings around
105.
$$
TXZ259-232215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
355 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to
107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat
index readings 105 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
$$
TXZ260-232215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
355 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat
index readings 105 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ261-232215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
355 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings around 105.
$$
TXZ262-232215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
355 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat
index readings 105 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
$$
08
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather