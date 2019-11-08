TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 7, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

348 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

TXZ180-082230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

348 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ201-082230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

348 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ215-082230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

348 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ216-082230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

348 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ259-082230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

348 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming south up

to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ260-082230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

348 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming south up

to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ261-082230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

348 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming

south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ262-082230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

348 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming

south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

