TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 2, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

313 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

313 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

313 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

313 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

313 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

313 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

313 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

313 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

313 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

