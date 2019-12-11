TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 10, 2019
_____
318 FPUS54 KLCH 110938
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
338 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
TXZ180-112215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
338 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up
to 5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ201-112215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
338 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ215-112215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
338 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ216-112215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
338 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ259-112215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
338 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds up to 5 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ260-112215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
338 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up
to 5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ261-112215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
338 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up
to 5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ262-112215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
338 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up
to 5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
19
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather