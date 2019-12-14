TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 13, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

406 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

406 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

406 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

406 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

406 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

around 70. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

406 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

406 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

406 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

406 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs around 70. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

