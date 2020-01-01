TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019
_____
724 FPUS54 KLCH 011012
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
412 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
TXZ180-012245-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
412 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ201-012245-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
412 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ215-012245-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
412 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ216-012245-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
412 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up
to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ259-012245-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
412 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ260-012245-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
412 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ261-012245-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
412 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ262-012245-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
412 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up
to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
66
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather