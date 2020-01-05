TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 4, 2020
_____
277 FPUS54 KLCH 050933
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
333 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
TXZ180-052215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
333 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ201-052215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
333 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ215-052215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
333 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ216-052215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
333 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ259-052215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
333 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ260-052215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
333 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ261-052215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
333 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ262-052215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
333 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
