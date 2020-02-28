TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

319 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

319 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

319 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

319 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

44 to 50. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

319 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

319 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

319 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

319 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

319 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

