TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

348 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

348 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

348 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

348 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

348 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

348 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

348 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

348 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

348 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

