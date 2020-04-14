TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

TXZ180-142215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ201-142215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ215-142215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ216-142215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ259-142215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ260-142215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds

becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ261-142215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ262-142215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

