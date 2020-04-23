TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

200 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

TXZ180-231015-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

200 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ201-231015-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

200 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ215-231015-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

200 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ216-231015-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

200 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ259-231015-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

200 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ260-231015-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

200 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ261-231015-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

200 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ262-231015-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

200 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

