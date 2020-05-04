TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 3, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
300 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
TXZ180-042230-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
300 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ201-042230-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
300 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ215-042230-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
300 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ216-042230-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
300 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ259-042230-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
300 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ260-042230-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
300 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ261-042230-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
300 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ262-042230-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
300 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
