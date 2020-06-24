TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
346 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
346 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
346 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
346 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
346 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
346 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
346 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
346 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
346 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
