Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
336 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ201-272215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
336 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ215-272215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
336 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ216-272215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
336 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ259-272215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
336 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ260-272215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
336 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ261-272215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
336 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ262-272215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
336 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
