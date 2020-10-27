TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 26, 2020
_____
200 FPUS54 KLCH 270911
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
411 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
TXZ180-272215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
411 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly
clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ201-272215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
411 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly
clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ215-272215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
411 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly
clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ216-272215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
411 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly
clear after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ259-272215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
411 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ260-272215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
411 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ261-272215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
411 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly
clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ262-272215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
411 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
05
_____
