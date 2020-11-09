TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 8, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

251 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

