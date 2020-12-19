TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 18, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

442 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

442 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

442 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

442 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

442 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

442 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

442 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

442 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

442 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming west

up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

