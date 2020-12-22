TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 21, 2020 _____ 477 FPUS54 KLCH 220936 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 336 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 TXZ180-222215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 336 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ201-222215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 336 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ215-222215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 336 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ216-222215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 336 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ259-222215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 336 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ260-222215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 336 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ261-222215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 336 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ262-222215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 336 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ 15 _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather