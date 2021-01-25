TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 24, 2021 _____ 601 FPUS54 KLCH 251015 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 415 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 TXZ180-252215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 415 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ201-252215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 415 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ215-252215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 415 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs 71 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ216-252215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 415 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ259-252215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 415 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ260-252215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 415 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ261-252215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 415 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ262-252215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 415 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$