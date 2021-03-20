TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

321 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

321 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

321 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

321 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

321 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

321 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

321 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

321 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

321 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

