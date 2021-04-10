TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 9, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

400 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

TXZ180-102130-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

400 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming mostly sunny in the morning

then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to 15 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ201-102130-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

400 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ215-102130-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

400 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ216-102130-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

400 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ259-102130-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

400 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ260-102130-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

400 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ261-102130-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

400 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ262-102130-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

400 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then mostly sunny. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

