TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 21, 2021 _____ 908 FPUS54 KLCH 220844 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 344 AM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021 TXZ180-222215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 344 AM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ201-222215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 344 AM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ215-222215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 344 AM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ216-222215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 344 AM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ259-222215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 344 AM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ260-222215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 344 AM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ261-222215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 344 AM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ262-222215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 344 AM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ Rua _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather