TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 22, 2021 _____ 791 FPUS54 KLCH 230902 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 402 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 TXZ180-232315- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 402 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ201-232315- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 402 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ215-232315- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 402 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ216-232315- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 402 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ259-232315- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 402 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ260-232315- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 402 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ261-232315- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 402 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ262-232315- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 402 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. 