TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

TXZ180-062300-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
316 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ201-062300- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 316 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ215-062300- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 316 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ216-062300- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 316 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ259-062300- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 316 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ260-062300- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 316 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ261-062300- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 316 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ262-062300- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 316 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. 