TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

312 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

312 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

312 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming east up

to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Light winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

312 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

312 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

312 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

312 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

312 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

312 AM CDT Wed Jun 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

