TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 13, 2021

TXZ180-142230-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
418 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the
evening becoming light. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in
the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ201-142230- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 418 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ215-142230- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 418 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ216-142230- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 418 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ259-142230- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 418 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ260-142230- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 418 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ261-142230- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 418 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ262-142230- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 418 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. 