TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 18, 2021 _____ 572 FPUS54 KLCH 190905 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 405 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 TXZ180-192130- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 405 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ201-192130- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 405 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ215-192130- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 405 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ216-192130- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 405 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ259-192130- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 405 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ260-192130- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 405 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ261-192130- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 405 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ262-192130- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 405 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Copyright 2021 AccuWeather