TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 107 to

112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat

index readings 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

