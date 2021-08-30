TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 29, 2021

_____

092 FPUS54 KLCH 300925

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

425 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

TXZ180-302130-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

425 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ201-302130-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

425 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of

showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ215-302130-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

425 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ216-302130-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

425 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index

readings 105 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ259-302130-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

425 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ260-302130-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

425 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ261-302130-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

425 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of

showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index

readings 105 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ262-302130-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

425 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of

showers in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

25

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather