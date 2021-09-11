TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 10, 2021

_____

330 FPUS54 KLCH 110840

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

340 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

TXZ180-112230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

340 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ201-112230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

340 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ215-112230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

340 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

TXZ216-112230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

340 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

TXZ259-112230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

340 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ260-112230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

340 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ261-112230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

340 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ262-112230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

340 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

11

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather