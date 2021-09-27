TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 26, 2021

_____

786 FPUS54 KLCH 270827

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

327 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

TXZ180-272215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

327 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ201-272215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

327 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ215-272215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

327 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ216-272215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

327 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ259-272215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

327 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ260-272215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

327 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ261-272215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

327 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ262-272215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

327 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

50

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather